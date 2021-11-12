Barclays Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 700

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 706.80 ($9.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 613.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 610.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 53.55. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

