Barclays Raises Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 700

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 706.80 ($9.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 613.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 610.51. The firm has a market cap of £6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 53.55. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

