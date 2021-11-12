Barry A. N. Bloom Sells 50,000 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 499,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,426. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

