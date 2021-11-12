Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,131. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.