Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.22.
Shares of BHC opened at $26.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
