Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of BHC opened at $26.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,700,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,554,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.