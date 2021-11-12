Bausch Health Companies’ (BHC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of BHC opened at $26.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,700,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,554,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

