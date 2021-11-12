Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BAYRY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 1,040,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,456. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.