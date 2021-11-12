Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$5.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.21.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

