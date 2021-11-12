Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

