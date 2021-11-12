BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Walmart by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Walmart by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

