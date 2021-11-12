BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,001 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

VZ stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

