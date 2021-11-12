BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $3,231,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 177,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $609,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,488.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,391.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3,390.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

