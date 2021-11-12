BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.93 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $143.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

