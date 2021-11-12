BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $412.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.89 and a 200-day moving average of $331.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $419.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

