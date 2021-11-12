BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,192,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,083,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

