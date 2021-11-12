BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 157.8% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 131,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.