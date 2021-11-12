Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 4,569 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 106.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $74.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

