Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,768 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.38 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $120.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

