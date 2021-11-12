Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,503 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 836.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,818 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.70 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.