Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 109.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $34,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 63.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 686,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 85.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 661,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 10.97. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

