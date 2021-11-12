Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

