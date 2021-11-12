Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $120,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $63.64 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

