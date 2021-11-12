Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 7,484 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMAR. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $34.14 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

