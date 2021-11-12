Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $582,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.60 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

