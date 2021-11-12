Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $57,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

A number of analysts have commented on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

