Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75, RTT News reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Beazer Homes USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$ EPS.

BZH opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market cap of $674.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

