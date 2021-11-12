Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 490 at Berenberg Bank

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.60) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

BEZ opened at GBX 409.20 ($5.35) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 392.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 360.57. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 31.48. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

