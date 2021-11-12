Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €85.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.

BFSA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BFSA opened at €61.50 ($72.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Befesa has a one year low of €37.95 ($44.65) and a one year high of €72.90 ($85.76). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.33.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

