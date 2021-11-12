BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $368.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.54.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

