BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $368.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.39 and its 200 day moving average is $338.54.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $12,233,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $46,359,195. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its position in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 588.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after buying an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth about $32,116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

