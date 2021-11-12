Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $615 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.64 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.670-$4.770 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $67.51. 172,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,838. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.