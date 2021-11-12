Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $364.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

