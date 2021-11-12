Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

DEQ has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.09 ($23.63).

Shares of DEQ stock traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting €17.29 ($20.34). 112,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of €11.77 ($13.85) and a 12 month high of €21.68 ($25.51). The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.95 and a 200 day moving average of €19.20.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

