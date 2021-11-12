Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.77 ($31.49).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TEG opened at €26.35 ($31.00) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €26.42 and a 200-day moving average of €26.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.