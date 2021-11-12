Berenberg Bank Cuts Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target to GBX 228

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 228 ($2.98) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Ibstock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ibstock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 248.60 ($3.25).

LON IBST opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 180.80 ($2.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a market capitalization of £823.36 million and a PE ratio of 25.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.23.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

