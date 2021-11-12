Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Berkshire Grey stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berkshire Grey stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

