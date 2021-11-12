Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Better Choice stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,371. Better Choice has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, Director John M. Word III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Young acquired 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $153,356 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTTR. Dawson James began coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Better Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

