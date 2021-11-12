Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Position Increased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,629. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $121.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

