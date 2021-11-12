Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $78.41 and last traded at $79.07, with a volume of 328757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

