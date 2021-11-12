Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 54,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,629. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $121.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth approximately $74,665,000. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

