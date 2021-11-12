Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $2.65 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 53.8% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00089616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

