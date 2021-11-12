BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of BigCommerce worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 348.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,198 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,663 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

