Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.07.
A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
