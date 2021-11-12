BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BIOLASE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of BIOLASE worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

