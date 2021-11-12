BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BIOLASE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BIOLASE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.51.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
