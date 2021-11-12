BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.29.
NASDAQ BNTX opened at $235.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,998,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,827,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.