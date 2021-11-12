BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.29.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $235.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,998,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,827,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

