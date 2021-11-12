BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $360.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $242.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.61% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.29.

BNTX stock opened at $235.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.02. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 38.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $6,998,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $793,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BioNTech by 69.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $3,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

