BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $360.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $242.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.61% from the stock’s previous close.
BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.29.
BNTX stock opened at $235.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.02. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -1.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $6,998,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $793,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BioNTech by 69.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $3,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
