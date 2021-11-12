Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to C$13.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.88.

BIRDF stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

