BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of BJ traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,307. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $63.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

