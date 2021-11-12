BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.43

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 159,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

