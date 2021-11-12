Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $338.79

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 338.79 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.61), with a volume of 67,216 shares.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £288.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

