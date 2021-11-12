blooom inc. Acquires Shares of 19,252 Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of blooom inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,391. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

