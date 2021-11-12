blooom inc. Acquires Shares of 267 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

blooom inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 267 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $963.25. 1,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $898.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $886.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $654.87 and a 12 month high of $971.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

